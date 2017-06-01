Rep. Tim Walberg, Republican from Michigan, reassured constituents last week there was no reason for panic over global climate change because a divine power will take care of it for humans, the Huffington Post reported on Wednesday.

"I believe there’s climate change," Walberg said in a recording of the May 26, 2017 appearance in Coldwater, Michigan. "I believe there’s been climate change since the beginning of time. I believe there are cycles. Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No.”

"Why do I believe that?" he continued. "Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it."

Walberg added while he believed mankind had a responsibility to steward God's creation for future generations to enjoy, he also believed in a thriving economy and "we need a middle class" to survive.

Scientists near-unanimously agree current warming of the globe is not typical of that "since the beginning of time," however, and in fact represents a radical change in the biosphere caused by mass human industrial and economic activity. It is not going away on its own. Research is also clear any delay in reducing greenhouse gas emissions could hasten potentially catastrophic effects of global warming, like rising sea levels and an increased frequency of disastrous storms. In other words, climate change must be confronted in the short term.

President Donald Trump, however, is widely expected to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, one of the last chances humans may have to stabilize the planet and prevent a precipitous drop in the second half of the 21st century.