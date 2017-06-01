Republican Rep. Tim Walberg said God will take care of climate change for us
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., is seen during a congressional panel at the 2016 Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Mackinac Island, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP

Republican Rep. Tim Walberg said God will take care of climate change for us

By Tom McKay
 | 

Rep. Tim Walberg, Republican from Michigan, reassured constituents last week there was no reason for panic over global climate change because a divine power will take care of it for humans, the Huffington Post reported on Wednesday.

"I believe there’s climate change," Walberg said in a recording of the May 26, 2017 appearance in Coldwater, Michigan. "I believe there’s been climate change since the beginning of time. I believe there are cycles. Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No.”

Source: YouTube

"Why do I believe that?" he continued. "Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it."

Walberg added while he believed mankind had a responsibility to steward God's creation for future generations to enjoy, he also believed in a thriving economy and "we need a middle class" to survive.

Scientists near-unanimously agree current warming of the globe is not typical of that "since the beginning of time," however, and in fact represents a radical change in the biosphere caused by mass human industrial and economic activity. It is not going away on its own. Research is also clear any delay in reducing greenhouse gas emissions could hasten potentially catastrophic effects of global warming, like rising sea levels and an increased frequency of disastrous storms. In other words, climate change must be confronted in the short term.

President Donald Trump, however, is widely expected to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement, one of the last chances humans may have to stabilize the planet and prevent a precipitous drop in the second half of the 21st century.

Share:
Tom McKay
By Tom McKay
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage