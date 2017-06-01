Chloë Grace Moretz fires back after 'Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs' body shaming controversy

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz is joing the cacophony of people speaking out against the poster for the upcoming Snow White reboot, Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs — only difference between her and the others: Moretz is the film's titular Red Shoes.

First there was the film's problematic messaging.

The now-deleted synopsis from the film's South Korean-based animation studio included the tag: “A princess who doesn’t fit into the celebrity world of princesses — or their dress size.” But with the film not yet in full-on press mode, this went largely unnoticed.

Then came the equally problematic poster.

The poster first began making the rounds on May 25, when New York Magazine senior editor Kyle Buchanan tweeted a picture of the poster from the Cannes Film Festival calling it "questionable."

It didn't end there.

On May 30, prominent plus-size model Tess Holliday added her condemnation to the conversation tweeting: "How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?" She ended the tweet by tagging the film's star, Moretz, which leads to the story's latest development: Moretz's response.

"I have now fully reviewed the [marketing] for Red Shoes," Moretz ((herself an avid body positive advocate) tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "[Please] know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety. The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

Three hours later she tweeted promoting the dog walking app Wag.

Moretz isn't the only one apologizing.

The film's producer Sujin Hwang released the following statement to Salon in response to the feverish criticism:

As the producer of the theatrical animated film 'Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs,' now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated.

Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.

With the no release date on the film's site or on IMDb, it seems we'll have to wait to see if this is the only apology Moretz will be making on behalf of the film's messaging.