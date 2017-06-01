The city of Austin, Texas, has become the target of a swarm of angry men upset by the prospect of women-only screenings of Wonder Woman at the Austin-based theater chain Alamo Drafthouse. One of those angry men reached out to Austin Mayor Steve Adler with his complaints — and Adler had the best response.

Adler posted both the sexist letter and his response on his website on Thursday. The letter writer, who identified himself as Richard A. Ameduri, wrote to let the mayor know that he was calling for a male boycott of the entire city of Austin, and railed against women as a "second-rate gender."

I hope every man will boycott Austin and do what he can to diminish Austin and to cause damage to the city’s image. The theater that pandered to the sexism typical of women will, I hope, regret it’s decision. The notion of a woman hero is a fine example of women’s eagerness to accept the appearance of achievement without actual achievement. Women learn from an early age to value makeup, that it’s OK to pretend that you are greater than you actually are. Women pretend they do not know that only men serve in combat because they are content to have an easier ride. Women gladly accept gold medals at the Olympics for coming in 10th and competing only against the second class of athletes. Name something invented by a woman!



Achievements by the second-rate gender pale in comparison to virtually everything great in human history was accomplished by men, not women. If Austin does not host a men-only counterevent, I will never visit Austin and will welcome its deterioration. And I will not forget that Austin is best known for Charles Whitman. Does Austin stand for gender equality or for kissing up to women? Don’t bother to respond. I already know the answer. I do not hate women. I hate their rampant hypocrisy and the hypocrisy of the "women’s movement." Women do not want gender equality; they want more for women. Don’t bother to respond because I am sure your cowardice will generate nothing worth reading.

Even though the letter-writer helpfully advised Adler not to respond, Adler wrote back, politely informing Ameduri that, not only do women serve in combat units and invent cool stuff — it's also the right of a private business to host a women-only screening of a film. Oh, and Austin is a city that welcomes everyone, the mayor was quick to point out.

Dear Mr. Ameduri,



I am writing to alert you that your email account has been hacked by an unfortunate and unusually hostile individual. Please remedy your account’s security right away, lest this person’s uninformed and sexist rantings give you a bad name. After all, we men have to look out for each other!



Can you imagine if someone thought that you didn’t know women could serve in our combat units now without exclusion? What if someone thought you didn’t know that women invented medical syringes, life rafts, fire escapes, central and solar heating, a war-time communications system for radio-controlling torpedoes that laid the technological foundations for everything from Wi-Fi to GPS, and beer? And I hesitate to imagine how embarrassed you’d be if someone thought you were upset that a private business was realizing a business opportunity by reserving one screening this weekend for women to see a superhero movie.



You and I are serious men of substance with little time for the delicate sensitivities displayed by the pitiful creature who maligned your good name and sterling character by writing that abysmal email. I trust the news that your email account has been hacked does not cause you undue alarm and wish you well in securing your account. And in the future, should your travels take you to Austin, please know that everyone is welcome here, even people like those who wrote that email whose views are an embarrassment to modernity, decency, and common sense.



Yours sincerely,

Steve Adler

Now that's how you tell off a sexist troll.