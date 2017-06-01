Who doesn't love new skins? No one! League of Legends fans, specifically, have an entire army to get excited about when it comes to new skins.

That's why, if you're a League of Legends fan, you have a reason to be excited during patch 7.11.

Tryndamere gets a new skin in the patch update

In the new patch, Tryndamere got a new skin called Chemtech Tryndamere. Tryndamere hasn't actually gotten a new skin in over a year, so it's about time.

Tryndamere's new skin for patch 7.11 Riot Games

If you're interested in the new skin, the patch should be live later today. Also, check out the video below if you're interested in seeing how the skin looks in action.

Check out the new Chemtech skin in-game. YouTube

