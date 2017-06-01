Injustice 2 is great, but I know what you're thinking: "Marvel is way better than DC. Give me a fighting game with all my favorite Marvel characters."

You're in luck, as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite launches this September. It brings a cast of Marvel stalwarts — with some very notable exceptions — along with a bunch Capcom video game characters.

Thanks to some intrepid leakers, we now know exactly who's in the game.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite roster leak: No X-Men

The roster was leaked on NeoGAF and corroborated by Eurogamer. It's 28 fighters deep, with the only unknown being a DLC fighter from the Capcom side of things. The NeoGAF leaker posits that it's Frank West from Dead Rising, but nobody knows yet.

The roster is as follows:

• Arthur

• Chris Redfield

• Chun-Li

• Dante

• Firebrand

• Jedah

• Monster Hunter

• Morrigan

• Nemesis

• Ryu

• Spencer

• Strider Hiryu

• Mega Man X

• Ant-Man

• Captain America

• Captain Marvel

• Doctor Strange

• Gamora

• Hawkeye

• Hulk

• Iron Man

• Nova

• Rocket/Groot

• Spider-Man

• Thanos

• Thor

• Ultron

There aren't a ton of surprises in there — a character just called "Monster Hunter" is pretty funny — but the characters who got excluded are a bit disappointing. There are no X-Men in the game at all, probably because of complex licensing issues. Given the popularity of those characters, it stands to reason they would be in the game if Capcom had permission.

Overall, this isn't a huge bombshell leak. It's a pretty typical cast for a Marvel vs. Capcom game. That said, it should still be fun to duke it out when it launches Sept. 19 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

