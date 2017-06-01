If you were counting down the days until Middle-earth: Shadow of War's release date, you're going to have to add some more time to that countdown. Instead of releasing in August, Warner Bros. just announced the game's release date has been pushed back to October 10.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War release date delayed

Here's what Warner Bros. had to say about the game's delay in a blog post:

As with Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Monolith is committed to delivering the highest quality experience. In order to do this, we have made the difficult decision to move our launch date to ensure that Middle-earth: Shadow of War will deliver on that promise.



We understand that it might be disappointing to have to wait a little longer for the release and are sorry for the delay, but we are working hard to make an amazing game. We're excited to show more at E3.

Warner Bros. didn't offer any details on exactly what was holding up the game's development, but it's likely the team just needed a bit more time to make sure things are as polished as they need to be.

E3 begins on June 13, so you won't have to wait much longer to get another look at Middle-earth: Shadow of War. When Shadow of War releases, it'll be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

