Model Halima Aden walking for Max Mara. MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Model Halima Aden becomes the first hijabi model to ever appear on a 'Vogue' cover

By Rachel Lubitz
Somali-American model Halima Aden shot to fame when she walked in Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 fashion show in February and now here she is, already making history by becoming the first-ever hijabi model to snag the cover of a Vogue magazine.

On Vogue Arabia's June cover, Aden poses in patterned black-and-white outfits and headscarves.

Halima Aden on 'Vogue Arabia' Vogue Arabia
Halima Aden on 'Vogue Arabia' Vogue Arabia

Fittingly, Aden's issue is all about "celebrating identity."

Over on Aden's own Instagram, she reflected on the moment. "That surreal and dreamlike feeling the moment you see yourself on the cover of Vogue Arabia cannot be explained!" she wrote. "I'm beyond appreciative for the opportunity to grace the June cover!"

Even before this cover though, Aden, who prefers dressing modestly, was paving the way for women like her. She was the first Somali-American to compete and become a semi-finalist at the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, and she's appeared on the cover of the prestigious fashion glossy CR Fashion Book.

Naturally, her fans are pretty stoked about this achievement.

"My goal is to send a message to Muslim women and young women everywhere that it’s okay to break stereotypes and be yourself," she recently told Vogue. "Always stay true to who you are — barriers can and will be broken!"

