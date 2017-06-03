NBA Playgrounds was released May 9, but it took nearly a month for the Nintendo Switch version to support online play. The game's developer, Saber Interactive, knows that wasn't ideal for fans, thus it is offering early adopters a free copy of the upcoming Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn.

NBA Playgrounds Switch online delay: Devs give out Shaq Fu to make up for technical issues

Thanks to Nintendo fans waiting for online play - we'll offer Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn on Switch free for lmtd time!https://t.co/Nxs3qm9wl7

You may remember the underwhelming original Shaq Fu, released in 1994. Needless to say, it looks as if the sequel will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. A Master Reborn doesn't have an official release date yet, but it will be available in the fall.

Saber Interactive is working hard to deliver the best experience to their customers with NBA Playgrounds. The game has already seen two patches that featured major gameplay tweaks, and a number of new players have been added as well. With online play finally arriving for the Nintendo Switch, the game is probably operating at its ceiling for all consoles.

If you were holding off on trying it out, or simply waiting for the developers to work out all of the kinks, now might be as good of a time as any to give NBA Playgrounds a look. It's available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC as well as the Nintendo Switch.

More sports gaming news and updates

