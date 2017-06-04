You'll want to watch E3 2017 from June 13 to June 15 and it's bound to be a huge show. We're probably going to see gameplay for Mario Odyssey, we might get some concrete info about Super Smash 4 for the Switch. We'll also probably see more information about Destiny 2, Far Cry 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2.

For all the exciting news, if you're not lucky enough to be there, you're going to want to watch E3 2017 on a livestream. Luckily, there are plenty of streams to occupy your interest.

Destiny 2 is a game that everyone's excited to learn more about at E3 Destiny 2/YouTube

Here are some streams where you can watch E3 2017 announcements

IGN, as always, is going to host streams for the conference on their site. The nice part about IGN is that they have an app or social channel on every platform known to mankind.

For the general E3 stream, you'll be able to join the experience on the E3 2017 YouTube channel as well as Twitch. Some companies like EA are having their own events separate from the regular E3 event what you should also keep a look out for — you can stream EA's on their site.

Keep in mind that some events like Microsoft will happen before the main E3 event starts. Nintendo, as always, will have their Treehouse event for streaming on their site. This can get pretty confusing, so for a complete list of the schedule, Polygon has put together a nice list that you should bookmark and reference.

