The Sims has always been a hotbed for cheating — and why wouldn't it be? Who wants to worry about money in a game as well as in real life?

In a similar way, The Sims 4 Parenthood expansion pack makes parenting way easier than it should be. If you're looking for the easy way out, you've got some options.

Official Trailer for 'The Sims 4 Parenthood'

The Sims 4 Parenthood Cheats: Open the console and get those kids in line

You'll need to turn on cheats before you do anything else. To do that, you'll need to open the command console. According to Reddit, you open the console by typing "CTRL+SHIFT+C."

After that, you'll need to turn on cheating by typing "testingcheats true" into the console and hitting enter. Now you're good to go!

For specific cheats, like changing your parenting skill or changing the curfew for your child, you should head over to this great Reddit page that has them all listed out. Good luck out there.

