Smite is multiplayer online battle arena game — and with all MOBA games, there a lot of characters to keep track of.

Luckily, the internet is a strange and wonderful place, so dedicated people have already done the work for you. Given that all the characters are literal gods, it seems like it might be difficult to rank any of them, but nevertheless, someone on Reddit made a tier list.

Smite tier list: Check out where your favorite god lands

On the official Smite subreddit, user DrYoshiyahu started a poll among the community to rate all the characters in Smite in order to make a tier list:

Three days ago, I asked the users of /r/Smite to vote on the balance of the gods to help me create a community-created tier list. The gods were ranked on a scale of one to seven, and I took the average ratings and arranged the gods in tiers separated by .66 of a rating.

Tier list from Reddit Reddit

At the top of the tier list, we have Cernunnos and on the bottom, we have Raijin. For the complete list, you'll want to click here.

