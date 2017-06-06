Donald Trump says the media is trying to get him to stop tweeting

President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed the media for trying to get him to stop tweeting, a day after his long Twitter rant derailed his administration's attempt to roll out a long-promised infrastructure plan.

"The FAKE MSM is working so hard, trying to get me not to use social media," Trump tweeted. "They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out."

The reality, however, is that its voters who have the most distaste for Trump's tweeting habits.

A May 10 Quinnipiac poll found that 61% of voters say Trump should stop tweeting from his personal Twitter account. That included 43% of Republicans.

Members of his own party, such as Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), have said Trump's tweets are a distraction.

"It's best to refrain from communicating with 140 characters on topics that are so important," Corker told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Even Kellyanne Conway's husband said Trump's tweets are hurting his legal case on the travel ban.

"These tweets may make some [people] feel better, but they certainly won't help [the Office of Solicitor General] get five votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters," George Conway tweeted, referencing Trump's Monday morning tweetstorm on the travel ban. "Sad."

But Trump said Tuesday he has no intention of stopping.

"Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the fake news of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, WashPost or NYTimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH," Trump tweeted.