From Janelle Monáe to Bella Hadid, here are all the best looks from the CFDA Awards red carpet

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, celebrating both designers and lovers of fashion, isn't quite as ubiquitous as the Met Gala — but it's getting there.

At this point, it's best known for giving us Rihanna's naked dress, the Swarovski-crystal-covered gown by Adam Selman that cemented Riri's status as one of the best dressed women of all time. But other than that, eh, kinda nothing.

This year though, at the red carpet for the 2017 CFDA Awards Monday night, the stars came to shine just as brightly as they would at the Met Gala, or even Cannes.

Here are the best dressed people from last night's 2017 CFDA Awards.

Janelle Monáe in Christian Siriano

Janelle Monáe at the 2017 CFDA Awards Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX

Bella Hadid in Off-White

Bella Hadid at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Oscar de la Renta

Nicole Kidman at the 2017 CFDA Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Lupita Nyong'o in Jason Wu

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gloria Steinem in Michael Kors

Gloria Steinem at the 2017 CFDA Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Cecile Richards in Gabriela Hearst

Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alek Wek in Balenciaga

Alek Wek at the 2017 CFDA Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Gigi Hadid in the Row

Gigi Hadid at the 2017 CFDA Awards Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX

Diane Kruger in Monse

Diane Kruger at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Matt Bomer in Todd Snyder

Matt Bomer at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Meg Ryan in Christian Siriano

Meg Ryan at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Huma Abedin

Huma Abedin at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Prabal Gurung

Kerry Washington at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Janet Mock in Jonathan Simkhai

Janet Mock at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Michael Kors

Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 CFDA Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen at the 2017 CFDA Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Hari Nef in Coach

Hari Nef at the 2017 CFDA Awards

Brooke Shields in Sachin & Babi

Brooke Shields at the 2017 CFDA Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Gabrielle Union in Rodarte and Dwyane Wade in Gucci

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Imaan Hammam in Adam Selman

Imaan Hammam at the 2017 CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mandy Moore in Kate Spade