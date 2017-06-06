'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' Release Date: Gen 7 games return to 3DS on Nov. 17

The Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon release date will hit Nintendo 3DS on Nov. 17. The game will include new Pokémon not seen in the original generation seven 3DS game: Sun and Moon.

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon release date: What to expect from the rerelease

As with most third game/sequel Pokémon titles, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon will act as the souped-up version of the Sun and Moon games on 3DS. According to Nintendo's Pokémon Direct, the game will include never-before-seen Pokémon. This likely includes the new versions of Solgaleo and Lunala pictured below.

New Pokémon in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon 'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon'/Youtube

The new Pokémon title will also feature updated environments, as shown in the rest of the trailer for Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

The new Pokémon game coming to 3DS 'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon'/Twitch

But where is Pokémon Stars ? Why not on Switch?

Some watching the Pokémon news may have expected Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon to come to Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately for Switch owners, the games will only be available on Nintendo 3DS, according to Pokémon Direct. With Pokkén Tournament DX acting as the Pokémon Switch game for the moment, fans will have to wait just a little longer for a proper Pokémon game on the newer console.

