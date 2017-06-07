Assassin's Creed Origins is the supposed next entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise from Ubisoft. Despite several potential leaks and other information that's eked out surrounding the new entry, Ubisoft has yet to comment on or announce the game or confirm it as a legitimate release. That doesn't keep the rumor train from chugging on into the station, however, and the newest rumor stems from NeoGAF poster ASilentProtagonist, who has posted what appears to be an Assassin's Creed Origins preorder card from Target.

Assassin's Creed Origins: Could the Target preorder card be real?

ASilentProtagonist/NeoGAF The alleged preorder card from Target

The NeoGAF user wordlessly posted a large image of what appears to be a preorder card detailing preorder bonuses for (and more importantly the existence of) Assassin's Creed Origins. It's a realistic-looking card, especially when you consider the holographic sheen that'd be difficult to match. According to the card, the "Gold Edition" of the game will include a copy of the game, a "Deluxe Pack," a season pass, and a steelbook case for the game.

It also comes with a special bonus mission for those who preorder: "Secrets of the First Pyramids." Interestingly enough, there's no date on the card, so we're nowhere closer to figuring out when we might finally see the game in that regard.

It's so close to E3 2017 that it's important to question each and every report since anyone and everyone can make a leak, but this one looks very much like the real deal. We'll have to wait and see if Ubisoft acknowledges the game soon enough or if we'll finally get any gameplay next week during the show.

