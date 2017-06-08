Who doesn't like collectibles? Well lots of people, but collectibles that do something is far more enticing. The skyshards in Elder Scrolls Online are just that — collecting three shards grants players an additional skill point.

With the addition of Vvardenfell, the new map that came with the Morrowind expansion, players are on the lookout for the new skyshards. If you're tired of the chase and just want the answers, we have some helpful guides for you.

Elder Scrolls Online Vvardenfell map: All of the skyshard locations

With Vvardenfell comes 18 new skyshards to the world of Elder Scrolls Online — that's six new skill points for your character's build. TESO Life created an interactive map that lays out all of the skyshards across the entire world map, which now includes a recently added map for Vvardenfell.

Each of the numbers on the actual map is interactive and give a detailed description of how to find each individual skyshard.

For example, here is an excerpt for the first skyshard:

1. At a small shrine where the road forks

In the southeastern part of the main map, just west of the Matus-Akin Egg Mine solo dungeon, north from the Molar Mag Wayshrine.

This is one of those shards that you can’t miss. That is, if you are following the main road. The name heavily hints towards the location. One may wonder if the name came before the location was even set, or was it the other way around.



Just head north from the Molar Mag Wayshrine. There is a small ascending part that takes you to the top of the hill. As you pass by the short blue fire brazier, the path will go downhill, right toward the shard. Its glow is a bit hidden by the large rocks next to it, so spotting it might be a problem if you come from the other direction.

For the full list, visit their site — they've done all the work for you.

