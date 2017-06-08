Vampyr has been on my radar since early last year, way back when Dontnod gave us a peek at the world they were creating. I had a chance to preview Vampyr at E3 2016, but it was hands-off and very limited. Dontnod has been fairly quiet about their progress until now.

The trailer below is a look at what Vampyr's approach to 1918 London will be, with a few nods to potential in-game enemies.

And here's a description of the game included with the new trailer:

Today's trailer takes you through flu-stricken streets of 1918 London, as protagonist Dr. Jonathan Reid. As a doctor, you have taken an oath to find a cure for London’s flu-ravaged citizens and save the city. As a vampire, you are cursed to hunt those you vowed to heal.

A web of interconnected citizens with unique lives and relationships react to your decisions, and killing just one may cause the downfall of an entire neighborhood. Your actions will save or doom London. In Vampyr, the ones you vowed to save will offer the greater XP bonuses… do you kill in order to protect yourself, and cleanse London? Or do you succumb to temptation and kill the very people your Hippocratic oath protects?

It's a narrative trailer, so there are no hints at what we can be expecting in terms of gameplay. But with E3 coming next week, we'll have more details to feast on very soon.

Vampyr will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in November.

