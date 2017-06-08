We've known about some of the Injustice 2 DLC characters for a while, but we never knew when they would be coming to the game. Thanks to NetherRealm and GameSpot, now we do; Red Hood will be the first DLC character to release for Injustice 2.

Red Hood coming to Injustice 2 on June 13

If you've purchased the Deluxe Edition of Injustice 2 or the Fighter Pack 1 DLC, you can start playing as Red Hood on June 13. That's less than a week away, to be clear. Fighter Pack 1 is $20 and also includes Starfire and Sub-Zero of Mortal Kombat fame, but NetherRealm hasn't given release dates for those two yet.

Red Hood is a guy who wears a red hood and uses gadgets and weapons in battle. He looks more reminiscent of characters like Robin or the Joker than the more fantastical characters like Doctor Fate.

