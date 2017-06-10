The EA Play 2017 livestream is set to start soon, and if you're a fan of Star Wars, you're not gonna want to miss it. We're expecting some big announcements this year, and hopefully EA won't disappoint. Read below for how and where you can watch the EA Play livestream.

How to watch EA Play 2017 livestream: Where can I watch?

EA is broadcasting its Play event beginning at noon Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern), and there are two places you can catch it. It'll be streaming live from the EA Twitch and YouTube, so pick whichever one seems less laggy and enjoy!

How to watch EA Play 2017 livestream: What to expect

Star Wars is going to be the big topic coming out of EA Play 2017. Not only will Star Wars Battlefront 2 be shown in detail for the first time, but there's also an open-world Star Wars game that could turn up. Additionally, we're likely to finally get some answers on FIFA for the Nintendo Switch, namely whether or not it's going to offer the same experience as its PlayStation 4 and Xbox One counterparts.

