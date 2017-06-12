Ever since Anna Wintour was recruited by costume designer William Ivey Long in 2015 to make the Tony Awards red carpet less of a — in her words — "disaster," the annual ceremony has become increasingly more style-minded.
This was evident in two ways. First with (not exactly American theatre adjacent) celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Jordan Dunn and Emily Ratajkowski populating the red carpet. And secondly (and perhaps more sensibly), with the increased access to designers gowns (many of which were provided via Vogue): Laura Michelle Kelly in Zac Posen, Patina Miller in J. Mendel, Phillipa Soo in a Prabal Gurung, Heather Headley in Badgley Mischka, etc.
At Sunday night's 2017 Tony Awards (at which Ms. Wintour was once again present, sunglasses never off), the theatre community was far from any disaster. Bette Midler in Michael Kors Collection, Laurie Metcalf in Christian Siriano, Sarah Paulson in Rodarte, Denee Benton in Oscar de la Renta — the looks were on point.
Let's present the evidence.