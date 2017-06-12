Ever since Anna Wintour was recruited by costume designer William Ivey Long in 2015 to make the Tony Awards red carpet less of a — in her words — "disaster," the annual ceremony has become increasingly more style-minded.

This was evident in two ways. First with (not exactly American theatre adjacent) celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Jordan Dunn and Emily Ratajkowski populating the red carpet. And secondly (and perhaps more sensibly), with the increased access to designers gowns (many of which were provided via Vogue): Laura Michelle Kelly in Zac Posen, Patina Miller in J. Mendel, Phillipa Soo in a Prabal Gurung, Heather Headley in Badgley Mischka, etc.

At Sunday night's 2017 Tony Awards (at which Ms. Wintour was once again present, sunglasses never off), the theatre community was far from any disaster. Bette Midler in Michael Kors Collection, Laurie Metcalf in Christian Siriano, Sarah Paulson in Rodarte, Denee Benton in Oscar de la Renta — the looks were on point.

Let's present the evidence.

Anna Wintour and Bee Shaffer

Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Bette Midler

Bette Midler attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Josh Groban

Josh Groban attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jenny Anderson /Getty Images

Sally Field

Sally Field attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Ben Platt

Ben Platt attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Eva Noblezada

Eva Noblezada attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Allison Janney

Allison Janney attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Bryan Bedder /Getty Images

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess /Getty Images

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Laura Linney

Laura Linney attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess /Getty Images

Condola Rashad

Condola Rashad attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Laurie Metcalf

Laurie Metcalf attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Glenn Close

Glenn Close attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Denee Benton

Denee Benton attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lucas Steele

Lucas Steele attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess /Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Tina Fey

Tina Fey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Patina Miller

Patina Miller attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Anna Kendrick