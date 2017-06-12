'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Ubisoft E3 2017: Everything we know so far, including a trailer

Ubisoft just surprised everyone with a cinematic trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2 and it looks awesome. Fans have been waiting many, many years for Beyond Good and Evil 2. When Michel Ancel, Ubisoft Montpellier's director, took the stage, he was visibly emotional.

It was an arduous journey for the Montpellier team to finally get the sequel into production. It wasn't until October 2016 that we got wind of Montpellier spinning up development on a project. Fans of the first game had hoped for Beyond Good and Evil 2, but no one had any idea it would take the stage during Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference.

Here's everything we learned about the upcoming game.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 : What we know so far about the prequel

The game features two new protagonists as it takes place before the original game. It's been a long haul to get this game announced, since the first game was released in 2003 for the PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox.

'Beyond Good and Evil 2' protagonists Ubisoft/YouTube

Gleeful 'Beyond Good and Evil 2' Ubisoft/YouTube

As of now, no details have been given for the release date.

