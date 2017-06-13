Amber Rose not only knows how to get you talking, with her own personal collection of fire selfies and clapbacks to slut shamers — she also knows how to get you thinking. That was made clear Friday, when Rose posted a picture of herself nude from the waist down, with her pubic hair on full display.

Quickly, Instagram deleted Rose's post, due to its strict no-nudity policy. On Twitter, however, the image still remains. It is explicit, so you can see it here.

What many may have missed with this post though is that there was a deeper meaning. In a time when pubic hair is inching towards being normalized, with women like Emma Watson and Ashley Graham speaking out about having it, Rose's post is one more tactic to remove the stigma around the existence and visibility of women's pubic hair. Additionally, the post raised awareness for her third annual Slut Walk, with Rose adding the hashtag #AmberRosesSlutWalk to it.

Writing on Instagram after her original post was deleted, Rose doubled-down on her original intent: "When IG deletes ur fire-ass feminist post but you really don't give a fuck because everyone picked it up already." She ended the post with the hashtags #AmberRosesSlutWalk and #BringBackTheBush.

Now to continue this fight to end the stigma against pubic hair, people are participating in the #AmberRoseChallenge, which is encouraging people to post pictures of themselves similar to her original post, but perhaps a bit more censored.

Now, of course, Rose has already faced some heat after this post. Specifically, Piers Morgan, who attempted to call out Rose, writing on Twitter: "Put it away, luv."

That, in turn, sparked a bit of a Twitter fight between the two, with Rose ultimately concluding: "Although this conversation has been fun Piers Morgan, I'm not here to argue about feminism. I'm here to educate and bring awareness."

Haters aside though, Rose has sparked not only a conversation for people who are done with trying to act like pubic hair isn't normal, but for people who are done with trying to act like slut shaming is dead too.

By posting that selfie, Rose actually showed exactly why things like her Slut Walks, which centers around women owning and claiming their sexuality and putting an end to slut shaming, need to exist.

After all, if Amber Rose can't post a picture of her body, which she posed for on her own terms, without stoking slut shamers across the internet, then no one can, and that's just unacceptable.