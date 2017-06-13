Nintendo Switch 'Rocket League': Release date, gameplay and everything from E3 2017

Rocket League is coming to Nintendo Switch! Nintendo confirmed the news in a trailer at the start of its E3 2017 presentation.

There was no release date or other substantial information about this version of Rocket League, but hey, it's Rocket League. That's awesome in and of itself. The Switch is a great console for local multiplayer, so Rocket League should fit right in.

The best car soccer game ever is coming to Switch. Psyonix

