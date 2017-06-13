There's a new Metroid game coming, but all we know is that it's in development. Get excited for Metroid Prime 4, coming sometime.

Here's what you need to know about Metroid Prime 4, which is unfortunately still a pretty big mystery. The Nintendo of America Twitter account posted the video shortly after the official E3 Nintendo Spotlight reveal, and you can see if for yourself below.

Sadly the teaser is short on details and long on mystery, only getting to the actual "reveal" of it being Metroid Prime 4 within the last half of the trailer. Unfortunately, this trailer doesn't contain much besides the reveal itself, not even advertising a date for it. Chances are good we'll be waiting for a while to get more information about our favorite interstellar bounty hunter, but we've already waited 10 years, so what's a little more?

