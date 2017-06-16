Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18 and maybe your dad is anticipating the traditional homemade card and hug coupons. While those gifts are awesome, you can up the ante on this year's celebration with discounts, deals and steals offered by a number of restaurants and retailers throughout the United States.

Many of the below Father’s Day offers are great for those who are financially light, like cash-strapped students or young professionals who plan to take out their dads — or uncles, grandfathers, and other close family members, like single moms who have done double the parenting duty.

Regardless of who is being honored, you can still make this year’s Father’s Day extra special with gifts that cost less than usual — or a cheap or free meal out. Because its the memories you build with loved ones that create a memorable experience rather than the material goods you give. (In fact, research from San Francisco State University backs the notion that people who spend money on experiences are happier and feel as though they got more for their money.)

So explore this list of ideas and ways to make Father's Day not only affordable but memorable as well.

Discounted gifts for Dads

Live Nation: Buy 3 tickets, bring dad free to selected show. Select 4-Pack offer or Me + 3 Offer for the discount.

Fitbit: Up to 50% off select Father's Day gifts.

Bass Pro Shops: Free shipping plus earn a $10 gift card.

Cabela’s: Earn 70% off Father’s Day gifts through June 21, 2017.

Shutterfly: Get a free photo card for dad and save up to 50% on gifts.

Fandango: Use the code DADSDAY2017 to receive 10% off $50 or more Fandango gift cards.

Kohl’s: Get $10 off a purchase of $50 or more on menswear using code DADSDAY10, plus earn 20% on all merchandise online.

Father's Day food deals

Hooters: Get 10 free boneless wings when you buy any 10 wings on Father’s Day. Plus earn $5 in free Dad Bonus Bucks when you purchase a $25 Hooter’s gift card.

Texas Steakhouse and Saloon: Dads receive a free entree gift certificate for his next visit.

World of Beer: Receive a $5 bonus when you purchase a $25 gift card.

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, side and drink.

Macaroni Grill: 25% off e-gift cards using the promo code DAD17.

Bertucci’s: Enjoy Father’s “Family Day” Fun where you can receive a free small polpette (5 meatballs) when you dine-in.

Spaghetti Warehouse: Treat dad to a free lasagna or any original recipe spaghetti entree including Spaghetti Warehouse’s famous spaghetti & meatballs. No coupon necessary, offer good for dine-in only.

Ruth Chris: Father’s Day is no time to get cute: $25 gift card for dad at select locations.

Papa John’s: Purchase $25 in e-gift cards and get a free 1 topping pizza for dad.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: A three-course meal (appetizer, entrée and dessert) is only $10, limited time offer only.

Arby’s: Free slider sandwich with any sandwich or meal purchase at full price (excludes slider purchases).

Ruby Tuesday: Special Father’s Day menu with plenty of choices with prices less than $12 a meal.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Buy $50 in gift cards, get $50 in free bonus gift cards through June 18.

Baskin-Robbins: Use the online coupon to get $3 off a Baskin-Robbins cake.

Beef O’Brady’s: Dad eats for free on Father’s Day on all meals valued up to $10. Free meal requires purchase of equal or greater value.

Morton's Steakhouse: Three-course Father's Day meal for $59 per person.

PDQ: Dads eat free on Father's Day with the purchase of another meal (includes kids meals).

Ibotta: "Hops for Pops" free beer rebate valid on any beer at any bar or restaurant on Father's Day.

TCBY: Dads get a "free treat" on Father's Day.

Fogo de Chao: Dads get a free meal on their next visit.

