James Hodgkinson, the man police alleged to have shot at least five including GOP Rep. Steve Scalise Congressional Baseball Game practice session on Wednesday, gave an interview to a St. Louis news station in 2011, WGN News' Ben Bradley tweeted.

In the brief interview, Hodgkinson argued the wealthy are taking advantage of the rest of the country.

"The 99% are getting pushed around, and the 1% are just not giving a damn," Hodgkinson said. "So, we gotta speak up for the whole country."

Despite federal attention, Occupy Wall Street was a peaceful movement.

A great deal of other information about the shooter has been reported about Hodgkinson after he opened fire Wednesday morning.

A 66-year-old home inspector from Belleville, Illinois, Hodgkinson wrote to local papers denouncing Republicans and allegedly volunteered for self-declared democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders' campaign for president, though Sanders swiftly denounced the shooting. But he also had a history of domestic violence allegations, which researchers have noted is often a common factor among mass shooters of all stripes.