Spox: Vice President Mike Pence has hired outside counsel for Mueller's Trump-Russia probe
Vice President Mike Pence, Ivanka Trump and Senior Adviser to the president Jared Kushner. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Spox: Vice President Mike Pence has hired outside counsel for Mueller's Trump-Russia probe

By Anthony Smith
 | 

Jarrod Agen, a spokesman for the office of United States Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed to CNN Thursday that Pence has hired Richard Cullen, former attorney general of the state of Virginia, to represent his interests as they pertain to special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

"I can confirm that the vice president has retained Richard Cullen of McGuire Woods to assist him in responding to inquiries by the special counsel," Agen said in a statement, "The vice president is focused entirely on his duties and promoting the president's agenda and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter."

Pence's announcement comes one day after the Washington Post reported that Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice — an investigation triggered by Trump's shock decision to fire former FBI director James Comey.

A spokesman for Marc Kasowitz, Trump's personal attorney, admonished the FBI for appearing to have leaked classified information.

“The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal,” Kasowitz's spokesman Mark Corallo said to the Post.

Share:
Anthony Smith
By Anthony Smith
Producer, opinion
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballet box

March 7, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage