Report: Trump is so mad at the media he's literally yelling at his television

President Donald Trump has apparently grown so irate over the media's dogged coverage of the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia that he's literally started yelling at his television, according to the Associated Press.

"Trump advisers and confidants describe the president as increasingly angry over the investigation, yelling at television sets in the White House carrying coverage and insisting he is the target of a conspiracy to discredit — and potentially end — his presidency," the AP reported.

This was a particularly angry Friday for Trump, who earlier seemed to publicly accuse Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of being complicit in the "witch hunt" to discredit him.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," the president said on Twitter, seeming to confirm the Wednesday report that special counsel Robert Mueller was investigating Trump for obstruction of justice.

A memorandum penned by Rosenstein was cited by the Trump White House as the inspiration for the May ouster of James Comey, then-director of the FBI.

This isn't the first report to suggest that the presidency was taking an unexpected toll on Trump. An anonymous source told CNN in May that they were concerned for the president because he was gaining weight and seemed to be retreating into himself.

"He now lives within himself, which is a dangerous place for Donald Trump to be," someone close to Trump said to the news network, "I see him emotionally withdrawing. He's gained weight. He doesn't have anybody whom he trusts."