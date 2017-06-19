Dragon Ball Fighter Z saw its world debut at the Xbox E3 2017 presentation. With a 2018 release date, Dragon Ball Fighter Z will come to Microsoft's system and be enhanced for Xbox One X, according to the trailer. But what about other consoles like the Nintendo Switch? In a recent interview, the game's creators addressed the possibility of a Dragon Ball Fighter Z Nintendo Switch release.

Dragon Ball Fighter Z Switch: Nintendo's power level is plenty for the upcoming DBZ game

In an interview with Gameblog, the game's producer, Tomoko Hiroki, spoke about Dragon Ball Fighter Z and the Nintendo Switch. She started by addressing concerns that the Switch isn't capable enough: "There is really no question of power. We don't really encounter any difficulty with the Switch version of Xenoverse 2."

Hiroki goes on to talk the likelihood of Fighter Z making an appearance on Switch: "I will say that if we continue to receive requests from fans, we may manage to create a Switch version also."

Dragon Ball Fighter Z Switch: As you can expect, fans are mobilizing

As expected, Switch-owning DBZ fans have started to take action, both on Twitter and by contacting the game's maker directly — that can be done here, by the way. With the Dragon Ball folks already bringing Xenoverse 2 to the Switch, it's clear that they actually do have an interest in supporting Nintendo's handheld console.

The option of a portable Dragon Ball Fighter Z may entice some away from the Xbox One version of the game. It's unclear how much fan outcry the studio requires before the Switch game is confirmed, but we have a feeling the fan count would need to be over 9,000.

