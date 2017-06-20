Even Wonder Woman has to bring her A game to defeat the gender wage gap.

According to a report from Variety, Gal Gadot signed a three-picture deal with Warner Brothers in 2014 to play Wonder Woman in: a Batman-Superman flick; a Justice League film, due in November; and Wonder Woman, the blockbuster that recently raked in some $570 million worldwide.

The catch? The Israeli actress agreed to a cut of just $300,000 for herself in each of these movies.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman Giphy

The Daily Dot pointed out that the seemingly paltry sum isn't the only instance of a superhero making less than expected for a blockbuster superhero flick. The outlet reported that Chris Evans earned the same amount for Captain America, while Walt Disney Studios paid some Avengers stars $500,000.

But an unnamed source "with knowledge of studio negotiations on franchise films" told Vanity Fair on Tuesday that tides could soon be turning in Gadot's favor.

"Entry-level actors in franchise films are paid an initial rate," the source said. "As a franchise takes off, they stand to make more money."

Hollywood actresses have long been outspoken about the industry's gender pay gap, speaking out about being offered less than their male colleagues. While some Hollywood stars have had their own success negotiating for equal pay, for the most part, the sexist wage gap remains stubbornly persistent.

And if the ass-kicking, crime-fighting Gadot — who shot many of her Wonder Woman scenes while pregnant — can't manage a higher salary, who can?

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told Mic the studio had no comment on Gadot's earnings.

June 20, 2017, 4:12 p.m.: This story has been updated.

June 23, 2017, 3:30 p.m.: This story has been updated to remove two references to Henry Cavill's pay for his turn as Superman in Man of Steel, a sum that was retracted by its original source, Forbes, as well as a reference to Christian Bale's pay for The Dark Knight Rises.