We've been waiting since what feels like the late 1970s to find out when the Necromancer is coming to Diablo 3. Shout out to everyone who made it this far. Blizzard has finally given us what we desired.

Diablo 3 Necromancer release date and price revealed

Blizzard finally divulged all the details about Diablo 3's newest content pack on its official website. Note that this isn't a free patch like the game has routinely gotten since launch. You'll have to pay $15 to get access to the Necromancer on June 27.

You'll be able to raise the armies of the dead in all of the game's various modes, which are being enhanced by new challenge rifts and whatnot thanks to a patch that's dropping the same day. Buying "Rise of the Necromancer" also gets you a bunch of cosmetic items, a pet and two more character slots.

If you don't own Diablo 3 at all, you can get the Eternal Edition of the game for $40. It comes with the base game, the "Reaper of Souls" expansion and "Rise of the Necromancer." That's a whole lot of game for $40. Both "Rise of the Necromancer" and Eternal Edition will be available for PS4, Xbox One and PC on the same day.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.