Who doesn't want Overwatch legendary skins — especially when you don't need to pay for them? Well, Stylosa just published a video on his YouTube channel about a new offer Blizzard just announced with Amazon and Twitch.

The offer lets you get an free loot box if you have an Amazon Prime account. Here's how to do it.

Overwatch golden loot box: Here's how you can get your hands a legendary item

The only thing you'll need is an Amazon Prime account and a Twitch account for this to work. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, you can register for a free trial (just remember to cancel your subscription afterward).

On this page, you'll be able to link your Amazon and Twitch accounts to give you a Twitch Prime membership.

After that, you'll want to head over to the Overwatch loot page and grab your code from the bottom of the screen. All done. Enjoy your free golden loot box and the legendary item inside.

