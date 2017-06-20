Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood features special Gathering classes that you can play as, otherwise known as the Disciples of the Land. As their names imply, they're tasked with gathering resources to be used to create items. The special Gathering classes include Botanists, Fishers and Miners.

Gathering is available in Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, and there are special nodes in the new expansion that you'll want to familiarize yourself with if this is the path you want to go down. If you're unsure if you want to do any Gathering, consider these facts first.

Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood gathering: Guide, tips and tricks

You can unlock Botanist, Fisher and Miner classes after you reach level 10 in a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic class, and you can do this by heading over to your Guild Receptionist to do so. This way you can get started on the path to start Gathering.

Botanists get their resources from plants and trees and can get raw materials for weavers, culinarians and carpenters.

Fishers do exactly what their names imply: Gather fish and other sea creatures from the sea. You can help out culinarians by providing fish to cook and whatnot.

Miners work to extract minerals from deep underground in Eorzea. Those minerals are then shared with armorers, goldsmiths, and blacksmiths to craft new materials.

Gatherers aren't really good for going into combat gung-ho and expecting to kill off all your enemies. You can't use them for cross-class abilities, and you can’t use them to complete any Duties. What you do want to do with them is have them earn experience by gathering items. When they gather items they can increase what's called a Gathering Chain, which refers to gathering up multiple items in a row before running out of attempts.

If you’re thinking about taking up the class, you'll need to keep these things in mind as well as how they relate to the classes your friends play (if you’re not flying solo) and what your role in the group may shapeshift into with these things in mind.

If you're jumping into the Stormblood expansion, you’ll want to check out the special nodes Redditors have pulled together to help make the entire ordeal go a little more smoothly. It's a wide world out there in Eorzea, but someone has to put together all the resources!

