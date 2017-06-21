Nintendo has loosened its grip on its beloved characters more and more over the last few years. I never thought I'd see the day where Mario and Rayman's Rabbids would hang out in a game, but here we are. Vans and Uniqlo both had successful fashion collaborations with Nintendo — though Uniqlo may have missed the mark with its recent lineup. Now, LeSportsac joins Vans and Uniqlo as the latest sartorial venture for Nintendo.

Nintendo x LeSportsac bags: What's in the collection and when you can get it

According to Nintendo, there will be a number of options available from LeSportsac, including "crossbodies, totes, backpacks and weekenders, as well as small cosmetics and accessories." Nintendo has released sneak peeks at four pieces of the new Nintendo x LeSportsac collaborative collection, including a tote, a small pouch, a cosmetics bag and a backpack.

For when your travels take you to the Mushroom Kingdom LeSportsac

I've always wanted a Game Boy... LeSportssac

For when you need to channel your inner star during your makeup routine LeSportsac

This print is noisy as hell... and it's still adorable. LeSportsac

Nintendo's fashion collaborations are a step toward fans seeing more licensed merchandise available, instead of having to rely on shady knockoffs or fan homages, even if some of those fan works are damn good. It's better quality for fans, better selection for collectors and, as ever, a better bottom line for Nintendo.

The Nintendo x LeSportsac collection will be available in Japan on July 19. It will be available in other countries, including the United States, this fall.

