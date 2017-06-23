The remastered Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy gets you three classic PlayStation games for $40. That's enough for you, right? Surely you don't need or expect anything more than a direct injection of 1990s animals-with-attitude nostalgia from a package of remade games. That would be a bit strange.

It turns out you might not be that strange after all, though.

Leaked trophies hint at Crash Bandicoot DLC

As reported by Game Rant, a leaked list of trophies for the N. Sane Trilogy popped up online, with two particular trophies being sectioned off as DLC trophies. The DLC, according to the trophy list, is called "Lost Treasures" which hints at something enticing: Levels that were cut from the original release.

These DLC trophies are specifically listed for the original Crash Bandicoot, so don't expect cut levels from the sequels in the series. It's possible that the DLC will add the notoriously difficult Stormy Ascent level that was cut from Crash Bandicoot, which would be a nice bonus for devoted fans.

That said, none of this has been confirmed or even hinted at by Activision, so don't hold your breath. We're hoping that Activision is going to bolster the return of Crash Bandicoot with some content that never made it into the game. After all, fans have been waiting for Crash's return for a long time.

