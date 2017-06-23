Steam's summer sale is hot. It's so hot that there are too many games to keep track of, let alone the games that are on sale. We've highlighted the best AAA games to get during the Steam Summer Sale already. But what if you don't have a lot of money to burn on games?

Steam Summer Sale: 7 indie games that are well worth their price

That's where the indie games come in. We've rounded up seven fantastic indie games that you can buy for under twenty bucks. There's horror, action, roleplaying, platforming, hacking and strategy on deck, so you've got your pick of genre.

Hyper Light Drifter

16-bit goodness in 'Hyper Light Drifter' Hyper Light Drifter/Steam

Hyper Light Drifter has been out for a year and has received some seriously stellar reviews. The game isn't particularly approachable (because it's brutally hard in some sections), but it's unlike anything else out there. If you want a game that will frustrate and delight you in the same breath, pick up Hyper Light Drifter.

Hollow Knight

The charming hand-drawn art of 'Hollow Knight' Hollow Knight/YouTube

I don't know about you, but I'm always keen to play more stylistic Metroidvania games, especially the charming kind. Hollow Knight quickly became an indie darling, lauded by PC Gamer. Even if you're holding out for a Nintendo Switch port, this will be a good way to tide yourself over until you can take Hollow Knight on the go.

Quadrilateral Cowboy

Crack those knuckles and get to work, hacker Quadrilateral Cowboy/Steam

As an ex-programmer, I have a soft spot for well-designed hacking games that actually simulate programming. Quadrilateral Cowboy has a special place in my Steam Library for that reason. Well, that and kicking it old school tickles my nostalgia bone.

Dead Cells

'Dead Cells' is stunning, and punishing. Dead Cells/Steam

Dead Cells is a rogue-like Metroidvania platformer that looks as gorgeous as it plays. It's a punishing game that has been overwhelmingly applauded by critics and the Steam community. The Switch port is hotly anticipated, too. But why wait?

Dead by Daylight

Do you have what it takes to survive? Dead by Daylight/Steam

Before Friday the 13th, the folks behind Dead by Daylight were making my heart leap into my throat with a simultaneous stomach-drop with their terrifying asymmetrical multiplayer game. It's well worth investing in if you need a good fright.

Expeditions: Viking

Gimme that sweet, sweet hex-based tactical combat. Expeditions: Viking/Steam

I absolutely adore Logic Artists and have been avidly following this development journey. I saw the prototype of Expeditions: Viking way back in 2015, where we sat down at a table at the Sheraton in Seattle during PAX. It was a casual demo that blossomed and eventually evolved into one of my favorite indie games of 2017.

Expeditions: Viking is a strategy RPG with a ton of charm and some seriously incredible writing. I'm nowhere near the end of the game, but everything that I've seen until this point is exactly what I expected: high quality, fun and engaging. If you love strategy RPGs like I do, Expeditions: Viking won't disappoint.

Little Nightmares

Cute and creepy — just how I like it Little Nightmares/Steam

Have you thought to yourself, "I could sure use a game like Unravel, but creepy as hell?" Okay, maybe it's just me that thinks stuff like that, but if we traded Yarny for Six, we'd get Little Nightmares. I just put this game in my cart, so we'll see if I can get through it without screaming. (Hint: probably not.)

The Steam summer sale ends on July 5, so get your creepy, wild and wonderful indie games while they're on the cheap.

