The Golden Razz Berry was just added to Pokémon Go as a part of the new raid battle system. This highly desirable item can serve two functions. The most important thing a Golden Razz Berry can do is to completely restore a Pokémon's motivation, allowing them to continue defending a gym longer. Also useful is the Golden Razz Berry's ability to make wild Pokémon easier to capture. Figuring out how to get Golden Razz Berries takes a little trial and error, but we've got the surest way below.

Pokémon Go : How to get Golden Razz Berries

As of right now the only way to get a Golden Razz Berry in Pokémon Go is through raid battles. According to Heavy, a Reddit survey has nailed down how likely you are statistically to receive a Golden Razz Berry after a raid battle. It seems to be tied to the tier level of the gym the raid battle takes place in, and you can receive one or more of the following items: a Rare Candy, a Technical Machine or a Golden Razz Berry.

Below are the percentage chances you have for each item per tier level.

Tier One Raid Battles

Golden Razz Berry: 75%

Rare Candy: 78%

Technical Machine: 11%

Tier Two Raid Battles

Golden Razz Berry: 78%

Rare Candy: 80%

Technical Machine: 14%

Tier Three Raid Battles

Golden Razz Berry: 87%

Rare Candy: 82%

Technical Machine: 40%

Tier Four Raid Battles

Golden Razz Berry: 90%

Rare Candy: 88%

Technical Machine: 64%

It's obvious that the higher tier of the gym where you fight, the more likely you are to get the items you want. For your best chance at getting Golden Razz Berries in Pokémon Go, play at the highest tier you can.

