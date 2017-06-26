With a new president and administration that's not wholly supportive of equal rights for LGBTQ people across the world, we had a feeling that New York City Pride — celebrating its 48th year — was going to feel more important and pressing than ever before. We also imagined people would want to show — and show off too. And boy, were we right.

This year, the streets of downtown New York City were swarmed with people in flashy rainbows, feathers, glitter and, yes, even Babadook costumes.

There were kids like this:

And dogs like this:

Here are just some of the best looks from NYC Pride we've seen thus far:

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Revelers at New York City Pride 2017 march Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

A paradegoer at New York City Pride 2017 Getty Images

A paradegoer at New York City Pride 2017 Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

Edie Windsor at New York City Pride 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

A photo posted by (@) on

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch/AP

A photo posted by (@) on

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch/AP

A photo posted by (@) on

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 Rainmaker Photo/MediaPunch/AP

A photo posted by (@) on

A snapshot of New York City Pride 2017 Patricia Schlein/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

A photo posted by (@) on