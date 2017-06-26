The newest Final Fantasy 15 update — version 1.12 — is available now. It's added a brand-new mod for the Regalia that lets you hop the highway guard rails and drive entirely off road.

The newest 'Final Fantasy 15' update adds an off-roading option for the Regalia. xAmidox/Reddit

Here's a GIF of the suped-up Regalia Type-D in all its beefy glory, courtesy of NeoGAF user SunhiLegend:

The latest 'Final Fantasy 15' patch update adds off-road driving through new car customization. SunhiLegend/NeoGAF

If you want to equip this new modification, you can do so at the garage in Hammerhead.

The new patch also includes a handful of bug fixes and a compatibility update in anticipation of Tuesday's release of the new DLC, Episode Prompto.

The full patch notes for version 1.12 — which, according to Reddit user fotmhero, will take up 8.65 gigabytes — are embedded below.

Final Fantasy 15 update 1.12 patch notes

• Implementation of Regalia Type-D off-road customization option (available at Hammerhead)

• Conclusion of survey regarding future updates

• Addition of compatibility with Episode Prompto

• Addition of pieces from Episode Prompto to music-player track list

• Various bug fixes

