The end of the first Overwatch Contenders tournament is right around the corner, with its original roster of several hundred teams whittled down to just 16 — 8 in North America and 8 in Europe.

The final playoffs will take place over the first two days of July. The winner from each region will take home a whopping $50,000.

If you're interested in watching it all unfold live, you can stream the matches on Twitch. Check out the full schedule below to make sure you're online at the right times.

Overwatch Contenders Europe schedule

The European region's playoffs will happen first, on July 1. The first four matches all start at 11 a.m. Eastern. The final three matches will start at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Here's an image of the European bracket:

'Overwatch' Contenders EU region bracket Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch Contenders North America schedule

The North American playoffs will start the following day, July 2. The first four matches will start simultaneously at 6 p.m. Eastern, followed by the final three matches at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight.

Here's that bracket:

'Overwatch' Contenders NA region playoffs bracket Blizzard Entertainment

We'll have more on the Overwatch Contenders tournament once the playoffs begin.

