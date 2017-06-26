The moment you've been waiting for is here: Nintendo finally announced the SNES Classic, a miniature version of the Super Nintendo that comes pre-packaged with 21 games, including Star Fox 2, a game Nintendo completed but never actually released — until now.

The SNES Classic will function just like its predecessor, the NES Classic, in that you won't be able to use any of your old SNES games with it — just the ones that are loaded inside already.

The upside, of course, is that this bad boy will fit right in the palm of your hand.

The SNES Classic comes with 21 games and two wired controllers for $79.99. Nintendo/Business Wire

Luckily, Nintendo seems to have learned from one of its mistakes with the NES Classic: Instead of including just one controller, the SNES Classic will come with two.

Unfortunately, this new console will cost $10 more, at a suggested retail price of $79.99. The SNES Classic will be available Sept. 29. No word on whether retailers will allow for preorders, yet.

The full list of games available on the SNES Classic is embedded below.

SNES Classic games list

• Contra III: The Alien Wars

• Donkey Kong Country

• EarthBound™

• Final Fantasy III

• F-ZERO

• Kirby Super Star

• Kirby’s Dream Course

• The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

• Mega Man X

• Secret of Mana

• Star Fox

• Star Fox 2

• Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

• Super Castlevania IV

• Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts

• Super Mario Kart

• Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

• Super Mario World

• Super Metroid

• Super Punch-Out!!

• Yoshi’s Island

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.