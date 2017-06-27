The man who promised to "Make America Great Again" is doing a real number on how the United States is perceived abroad — and the man himself is seen as "arrogant" and even "dangerous," according to new research released Thursday night.

A Pew Research Center survey encompassing 37 nations finds "a median of just 22% has confidence in Trump to do the right thing when it comes to international affairs."

By contrast, a median of 64% expressed confidence in Trump's predecessor, former President Barack Obama, "to direct America’s role in the world" in the waning years of his presidency.

Positive views of Trump outstripped those of Obama in two notable countries: Russia and Israel.

Low confidence in Trump means low confidence in America. Pew Research Center/Pew Research Center

Pew said "the share of the public with a positive view of the U.S. has plummeted in a diverse set of countries from Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa."

In just two countries, Russia and Vietnam, did U.S. favorability ratings rise.

At home, RealClearPolitics polling averages through Sunday showed Trump with a 54.4% job disapproval rating, compared to a 40% approval rating.

Although confidence in Trump's leadership wasn't stellar, most countries surveyed didn't carry that out to predict an actual change in their nation's relationship with the U.S., Pew said. "Among those who do anticipate a change, however, more predict relations will worsen, rather than improve," the study said.

Trump plans that aren't playing well outside the U.S. include his proposal for a wall on the Mexican border, imposing a travel ban and pulling out of international trade and climate agreements.

"About a third globally express support for Trump’s proposed ban on people entering the U.S. from certain Muslim-majority nations, although there are four countries – Hungary, Israel, Poland and Russia – where more than half endorse this proposal," the study found.

Some of the campaign promises that got Trump elected aren't playing well elsewhere. Pew Research Center/Pew Research Center

With Trump, according to Pew's research, it's personal, too.

"Trump’s character is also a factor in how he is viewed abroad. In the eyes of most people surveyed around the world, the White House’s new occupant is arrogant, intolerant and even dangerous," the study said.

While "among the positive characteristics tested, his highest rating is for being a strong leader," researchers reported, "fewer believe he is charismatic, well-qualified or cares about ordinary people."

Trump scored lower outside the borders of his home country in the Pew study than Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose median confidence scores clocked in at 28% and 27% respectively.

Germany's Angela Merkel did better: Globally, 42% expressed confidence in Merkel, and that went up to a median 60% in Europe alone.

Pew, a nonpartisan think tank, surveyed 40,447 people in 37 countries outside America from Feb. 16 to May 8.