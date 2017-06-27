A redditor's datamining of Fire Emblem Heroes purportedly found indications that a new, summer-themed banner event, "Ylissean Summer," is coming soon. Like the Easter event, Ylissean Summer looks to introduce a number of new versions of existing characters — but this time, they're swapping their bunny outfits for summer beachwear.

According to the Reddit post from HAPPYSADPERSON, the Ylissean Summer event will introduce new versions of Tiki (adult), Robin (female), Frederick and Gaius.

This image of a summer-themed female Robin was allegedly datamined from an upcoming 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Ylissean Summer event. HAPPYSADPERSON/Reddit

In addition to the scantily clad versions of the aforementioned heroes, Ylissean Summer will introduce a new set of Paralogue missions and some new, summery maps.

This image of a beach map was allegedly datamined from an upcoming 'Fire Emblem Heroes' Ylissean Summer event. HAPPYSADPERSON/Reddit

It's not clear exactly when this event might begin, but we'll fill you on any new info as it comes along..

