Sledgehammer Games and Activision’s upcoming Call of Duty: WWII is coming out on Nov. 3, but you’ll want to make sure you lock your pre-orders in ahead of time if you're looking to to join the fight when the game releases.

The game will offer standalone co-op for the zombie-centric mode, in addition to its single-player campaign and multiplayer mode. If you want to get into the game as early as possible, you’re going to want to pre-order. But what bonuses are going to be offered if you put down your hard-earned cash? Here’s what’s up for grabs.

Call of Duty: WWII pre-order bonuses: What you get when you reserve

'Call of Duty: WWII' Private Beta details GamePreorders

If you pre-order a vanilla copy of Call of Duty: WWII right now, you’ll be guaranteed access to the upcoming Private Beta multiplayer test period, which starts for PlayStation 4 players on Aug. 25 and runs through Aug. 28. Xbox One players will gain access on Sept. 1 and can play the beta through Sept. 4. PC players will not have access to the beta this early, unfortunately.

If you pre-order via GameStop, you’ll also get the Divisions Pack, which comes with five Premium Gear Sets inspired by the in-game Infantry, Airborne, Mountain, Armored and Expeditionary divisions. You can also nab the Gear Sets with digital pre-orders via Steam, the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store.

The 'Call of Duty: WWII' Pro Edition GamePreorders

If you pre-order the Pro Edition, which is exclusive to GameStop, you’ll get all of the content included with regular pre-orders as well as a collectible steelbook case on top of the rest of the Digital Deluxe content. The Pro Edition will run you $99.99.

There are some cool bonuses this time around, but your biggest boon will be getting access to the Private Beta and playing the game ahead of all your friends. Leave them in the dust by locking in a pre-order early and you'll probably do wonders for your K/D ratio when the game launches on Nov. 3.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn't ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7 and a piece on the worst gaming dads of all time.