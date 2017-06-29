Heroes of the Storm takes the best characters from all of Blizzard's franchises and puts them in one game. The next hero they're putting in is from StarCraft, one of Blizzard’s oldest franchises. On Wednesday, the Heroes of the Storm’s official Twitter page posted a hint that clearly points to Alexei Stukov: The image in the tweet describes a medical report that relates to Stukov's origin story.

Stukov from the StarCraft universe is coming to Heroes of the Storm

Following that post and resulting speculation, Heroes of the Storm also tweeted a clear announcement post. I don't think any classic Blizzard fans will be disappointed to find out Stukov will be joining the ranks of Heroes of the Storm.

Tune into the Heroes of the Storm Twitter for more information that will be released regarding Stukov's gameplay and a developer interview.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, like this essay about the sinister, subtle evils lurking in rural America that Far Cry 5 shouldn’t ignore. Also, be sure to read our review of Tekken 7, an article about D.Va’s influence on one Overwatch player’s ideas about femininity and an analysis of gaming’s racist habit of darkening villains’ skin tones.