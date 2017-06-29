Tyranitar is one of the rarer Pokémon Go raid bosses. The pseudo-legendary Pokémon from the Gold and Silver games is traditionally difficult to obtain in the game. Thanks to Pokémon Go raids, however, Tyranitar is much easier to obtain.

With the Larvitar evolution being one of the stronger bosses, beating it in battle will take some strategy. Here’s what you need to know to best Tyranitar.

Pokémon Go Tyranitar raids: Where can I find Pokémon’s (un)jolly green giant?

Tyranitar and Larvitar Pokémon anime/AminoApps

Tracking down a Tyranitar raid may prove difficult, but not impossible. With the numerous raids still taking place, you’ll want to check the raid tracker for your closest city. If a Tyranitar isn’t showing up on your in-game radar, odds are it will show up on places like online Pokémon Go raid maps.

Once you find a Tyranitar raid nearby, head there and swipe on the gym’s Pokéstop. Do this by tapping on the lower-right icon after calling the gym up onscreen. Flick the spinner and you’ll be granted a free raid pass to battle the Godzilla-looking Pokémon.

Pokémon Go Tyranitar raid: Battling the Armor Pokémon

Tyranitar is known as the Armor Pokémon in the Pokédex and during its raid battle you find out why.

In my first battle against Tyranitar, I had five people fighting alongside me, levels 28 through 35. We did not win the battle.

My second fight against the rock- and dark-type Pokémon, with 11 people, went much better, beating Tyranitar with plenty of time to spare.

When fighting Tyranitar, you’ll want to make use of your water types and fighting types — these are Tyranitar’s weaknesses. Pokémon like Poliwrath are perfect for facing the beast, though others like the tried-and-true Vaporeon or Machamp do the trick as well. Or you can employ my method of throwing any fast Pokémon with more than 2,000 CP at it.

Make no mistake, you will need a squad if you plan on besting Tyranitar. Xavier Harding/Mic

Pokémon Go Tyranitar raid: Catching it is impossible, apparently

Turns out capturing Tyranitar is impossible. Well, not actually, but it is very difficult. After losing the first battle and being lucky enough to win the second, we thought we had luck on my side. Turns out Tyranitar thought otherwise. We even did all the right things: We threw the Golden Razz Berries, we tossed the Premier Ball down the middle, we even didn’t throw curve balls because when it’s clutch time there’s no room for errors. No use.

We can’t bring ourselves to describe what went down because the pain is still fresh, just watch for yourself.

Phone set to Spanish because language learning is important.

So, there you have it. Tyranitar is impossible to capture. And if you can capture it, well I guess that means you’re the greatest of all time. Mind letting us in on the secret?

