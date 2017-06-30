'Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense' VR: Tecmo wants you to smell its bikini-clad characters

Dead or Alive Xtreme has always been a series dripping in overwrought, almost pornographic levels of near-nudity, but developer Tecmo is taking things yet another step further: In Japan, arcade-goers will be able to play Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense, a virtual reality game in which players will literally be able to smell its characters, according to Kotaku.

Yes, you read that right: Smell.

‘Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense‘ Koei Tecmo/Dengeki Online

Xtreme Sense is just the latest spin-off of the competitive fighting game series Dead or Alive. The previous entry, Dead or Alive Xtreme: Fortune featured the ladies of Dead or Alive playing volleyball and something called “butt battle” — all while dressed in skimpy bikinis, of course.

Like an ultra-gross version of one of those 4-D amusement park attractions, Dead or Alive Xtreme Sense uses Tecmo’s “VR Sense” technology, which can simulate heat, cold, mist effects — used when one character takes a shower — and grossest of all, smells.

For now, it seems this novelty experience is confined to the arcades of Japan.

