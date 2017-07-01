The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has welcomed its first DLC into the world, and The Master Trials is just as fun as you probably expected. During the Master Trials, you’ll want to take on a special side quest known as the Trial of the Sword, which finds Link taking on three trials of varying difficulty, beginning with none of the items you’ve earned throughout the game so far.

It can be a harrowing journey, but you’ll be able to get through it just fine with our help. Here are some tips and tricks to ensure you get past the trial and upgrade your very own Master Sword.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Trial of the Sword Guide: Tips and tricks for facing the trials

According to US Gamer, when you begin the Trial of the Sword, you will lose all of the equipment you’re currently wearing, so make sure you’ve got a decent amount of stamina and health to get you through all three trials. Be sure you pick up enemy drops because of this, including apples and other weapons you can use in place of the special equipment you’ve amassed throughout the game.

The beginning part of the trial will find you squaring off against several Bokoblins in a heavily forested area. Make sure you scavenge as many items here as you can before heading forward and hang onto them until you absolutely need them. Finding helpful items isn’t going to happen all that often, and if you’re going to survive you need to hold onto everything you can.

With that said, make sure you look around each area you find for items before moving ahead. After you’ve killed off every enemy around you, make sure you loot the area to get everything that’s coming to you so you can continue moving forward.

Don’t be afraid to have to restart each level and die on purpose if you run into a snag. If you need to think of a plan that helps you run through each area in an easier manner and need to die to start over, that’s always an option, especially since the trials are split into three separate areas.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Trial of the Sword Guide: How to get the upgraded Master Sword

After you’ve finished all three trials, you’ll be rewarded with special Master Sword upgrades after each one. For the Beginner Trials, which end after round 12, you’ll get Master Sword upgrades up to 40. For the Middle Trials, which end at round 16, you’ll get Master Sword upgrades up to 50. Finally, for the Final Trials, which end at round 23, you’ll get Master Sword upgrades up to 60, no Master Sword recharge going forward, and a brand-new attack with a beam.

This is why it’s absolutely worth soldiering through even the most difficult parts of the Trials, as your Master Sword will be taking care of business with an extra 10 damage and all the other perks. It’s good to be a Master.

