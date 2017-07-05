Nothing shows support for your favorite game than getting some merchandise. Hollow Knight, one of the Kickstarter success stories, is putting out a line of merchandise.

Hollow Knight is a 2-D platformer with a pleasing sense of style. Each background and NPC is filled with so much detail that it’s almost like a comic. It’s no wonder fans would want the art style on a shirt.

Trailer for Hollow Knight Team Cherry/YouTube

Check out the adorable T-shirt art for Hollow Knight

If you’re interested in getting some of the merchandise, check out the full store on The Yetee. There are three separate shirt designs as well as as a fun pin.

Black shirt for the new Hollow Knight The Yetee

Shirt designs for main characters of Hollow Knight The Yetee

If you haven’t played the game, you can find it on Steam for $14.99 or a bundle deal that includes the soundtrack for $19.98.

