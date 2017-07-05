Blizzard just released a big hint that the long-rumored villain Doomfist is making his way to Overwatch soon — and the fan community on Tumblr has already decided he and Reaper are meant to be together.

Here’s the thing: The names the community are coming up with for this ship — a term used to describe the imagined pairing of two fictional characters — are horrible.

Why are Overwatch fans shipping Doomfist and Reaper in the first place?

OK, we first need to talk about how people are already shipping Reaper with an unfamiliar character. This seems to primarily be rooted in the fact that both characters are associated with Talon, the in-game terrorist organization that broke Doomfist out of prison.

So, why not Doomfist and Widowmaker instead? Because the Overwatch fandom — especially on Tumblr — is deeply, deeply gay, my friend, which leads to treasures like these:

Now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time to talk about the names fans have come up with for the Reaper/Doomfist ship — more specifically, how awful they are.

Overwatch Doomfist/Reaper ship: Doomper and Reapfist and Fistgabe, oh my

Typically, when fans ship two characters together, they give them a “Brangelina”-style hybrid name. Widowmaker and Tracer becomes Widowtracer; Zarya and Mei becomes Zarmei. You get it. But since the Reaper/Doomfist ship is still so new, there isn’t one official name that’s trumped the rest. Things are still in flux. And that’s a good thing, because the names proposed so far are very bad.

Most of them sound like rejected pitches for He-Man villains. For example: Reapfist, Deathfist and Doomdeath.

Maybe Deathgrips, for some reason?

Fans have come up with other ideas, too. But, uh, they sound extremely suggestive, like Doomper and Fistgabe. (If you’re wondering why “Gabe” is a part of that horrible equation, it’s because Gabriel Reyes is Reaper’s real name. Carry on.)

Then again, we could just ditch that whole naming convention altogether.

